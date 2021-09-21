As Iranian leader Raisi addresses UN, New Yorkers protest his regime

Several eye-catching trucks carrying billboards drove around New York City on Tuesday, with messages calling out Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his administration for their vast human rights abuses, ahead of his address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Ebrahim Raisi must be investigated for crimes against humanity," and "a government of designated terrorists," were some of the bold banner messages seen around Manhattan, according to a video posted on Twitter by Iranian Americans for Liberty

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The new president addressed the UN on Tuesday in New York. Dissidents striving for a free and secular Iran are using the opportunity to urge international leaders to prosecute him.

Raisi, a hardline former judiciary chief linked to mass executions of objectors in the 1980’s, was elected earlier this year in an election allegedly rigged by the ayatollah.

The sun shines behind the United Nations Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters. New York City, New York, U.S., June 18, 2021.REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO

In a letter to US President Biden, ahead of his speech to the UNGA, more than 400 Iranian-American scholars asked the president to call for Raisi to stand trial before an international tribunal for his role in the 1988 mass killing of dissidents, Fox News reported