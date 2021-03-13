The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Attention all do-gooders: Goodstock 2021 is almost here

Participants from more than 100 countries will take part in the Goodstock gathering. You will be able to watch it live on jpost.com.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 13, 2021 18:27
Goodstock 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Goodstock 2021
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Attention all do-gooders: Sunday, March 21, is the Goodstock virtual conference.
Register for the Goodstock conference. 
"Goodstock: Being Good is a State of Mind" is the largest global conference on doing good deeds, held as a half-day conference organized by Ruach Tova (“Good Spirit”, part of the Arison Group), the leading Israeli volunteer center. The conference is in the framework of Good Deeds Day (good-deeds-day.org), a global movement spanning more than 108 countries and millions of people.
Good Deeds Day was initiated in 2007 by businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, head of the Arison Group, a global business and philanthropic group that invests in ventures providing added value to people, society, the economy, and the environment.
“The idea behind Good Deeds Day is to shine a spotlight on doing good deeds that grow the circles of good in the world. This year, it was important for us to also hold a virtual global conference with thousands of participants, sharing their good deeds and expanding the circles of good together, strengthening the idea that it is always possible to do good and be good. Participants from more than 100 countries will take part in our Goodstock gathering, and it is heartwarming to see the outpour of goodness and the connection everyone feels towards one idea that unites us all – being good,” says Shari Arison, initiator of Good Deeds Day.
This year’s virtual conference will focus on key topics, case studies, and stories surrounding the performance of good deeds in all aspects of life and will open with a special interview featuring Shari Arison. A wide variety of individual plenary sessions will be held, including ‘Leading Change Through Volunteering’; ‘Being Good is Good Business’; ‘Sustainable Development Goals: 10 Years to Go’; ‘Education: The New Generations of Good Doers’; ‘What it Means to ‘Be Good’; and ‘Good Cities.’ Breakout sessions of smaller virtual groups will cover additional topics such as creating and implementing virtual programs, changing the world through sports, and doing good for the environment by volunteering. The virtual conference will include 85 exhibitions representing 61 countries and will enable thought leaders around the world to exchange ideas, connect, and expand their network. 
“Our goal is to discuss, showcase, and delve into key topics, case studies, and stories around doing good and being good,” says Hannah Wojno, Director of Good Deeds Day, curators of the conference.
More than 50 keynote speakers will be featured at Goodstock, including Peter Singer, author and professor of Bioethics, Princeton University; Jason Arison, Chairman, The Ted Arison Family Foundation; David Arison, Executive Chairman, The Doing Good Model; Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO, Emirates Foundation; Ni’cola Mitchell, Founder, Girls Who Brunch Tour, writer and Forbes Change Maker; Justin Aldrich Rockefeller, Head of Impact, Addepar; Ziv Shilon, entrepreneur, lecturer, and social activist; Gary Dixon, President, Random Acts of Kindness; Nichole Cirillo, Executive Director, International Association for Volunteer Effort; Orly Wahba, Founder, Life Vest Inside; Doron Almog, Founder and Chairman, ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran and 2016 Israel Prize Laureate.. 
The Goodstock conference will attract thousands of viewers worldwide, including NGO professionals, volunteers, government officials, and community leaders. Conference sessions will be streamed in a number of languages, including Spanish, Hebrew, Arabic, and French, in addition to English, reflecting Goodstock’s global appeal.
Have you registered yet?
This article was written in cooperation with Good Deeds Day. Learn more.


