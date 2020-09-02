The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Austrian court convicts Iran-trained Hezbollah commander for terrorism

Unnamed Hezbollah commander murdered people in Syrian civil war and led 60-member unit

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 00:36
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A court in the capital of the Austrian state of Carinthia last week convicted a Hezbollah commander and recruiter for new members for the Lebanese terrorist organization.  
The court in the city of Klagenfurt declared the 41-year-old Lebanese man guilty due to his membership in a terrorist organization, a criminal organization, and his role in training for terroristic purposes. The court sentenced the unnamed Lebanese man to a nine-year prison term, according to the Austria Press Agency.  
The Jerusalem Post reported in March that the Hezbollah commander spent 13 years in the central European country while reportedly being involved in financing terrorism.
According to the indictment, the Hezbollah commander has been a member of the Shi’ite terrorist movement since 2006. He oversaw a 60-member unit on the border to Syria where combat took place. The convicted Hezbollah terrorist participated in battle in which people were murdered during the Syrian civil war.
The Austrian media report did not identify the victims. “On the part of Hezbollah alone, there were 12 dead during his time there. In the asylum procedure, he also stated that he had recruited 250 men and young people over the age of 14 to join Hezbollah. He also took part in ideological and military training, including in Iran, but also trained himself,” indictment noted, according to the Austrian wire service article.
The Austria Press Agency reported that “immediately after the verdict was pronounced, the jury's senate ordered the 41-year-old to be arrested. The court imposed pre-trial detention due to the risk of a crime and the risk of flight. Several policemen were needed to get the man, who dropped several times to the floor, out of the room, and the family of the Lebanese man protested aggressively.” The Hezbollah commander may appeal the verdict.
In 2019, Peter Gridling, director of the Austrian federal agency responsible for combating terrorism, said the biggest danger for Austria is Islamic terrorism.
Austria’s 2018 intelligence report, the most recent document on covering terrorist threats, lists Islamic terrorism, but does not address the danger in specific terms. For example, the Iranian-sponsored Hezbollah organization is not listed.
The US governments under both the Obama and Trump administrations have designated Iran as the top state-sponsor of international terrorism.
Austria has refused to ban Hezbollah’s entire organization. Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, the US, Canada, Israel, the Arab League, Lithuania and many Latin American countries have designated Hezbollah’s entire movement to be a terrorist entity. Austria and the EU have merely banned Hezbollah’s so-called “military wing” while allowing its “political arm” to function.


Tags Hezbollah Terrorism austria Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UAE-Israel deal could mark a new dawn for relations in the Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Golinkin A Jewish view of non-violent protest and civil disobedience By DAVID GOLINKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by