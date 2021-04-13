The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Azerbaijan slammed for display of Armenian wartime helmets

For some online, the images and caricatures evoked “genocide,” with posts comparing the helmets to “trophies” collected by other regimes.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 13, 2021 23:24
HICRAN QULIYEVA stands in front of her house in Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, after it was hit by a rocket during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HICRAN QULIYEVA stands in front of her house in Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, after it was hit by a rocket during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Azerbaijan celebrated a victory over Armenian fighters with a macabre display of the helmets of Armenian soldiers and wax mannequins that were altered to appear as grotesque caricatures of Armenians. The helmets are allegedly from the war Azerbaijan fought last year against Armenians in Nagorna-Karabkah, a disputed area. 
For some online, the images and caricatures evoked “genocide,” with posts comparing the helmets to “trophies” collected by other regimes. For Azerbaijan it is an example of victory in a war last year. It is unclear how celebrating the victory with helmets of the dead will heal the wounds of war.  
Azerbaijan’s president visited the “park of trophies” and online posts claimed that others, including pro-Azerbaijan western commentators toured the site. The park, which is supposed to open soon, led to anger in Armenia and among many online who are critical of Azerbaijan.  
Last year’s war, which lasted for more than a month, saw tens of thousands of Armenians forced to flee, churches shelled and the use of drones by Azerbaijan to destroy the Armenian forces in Artsakh, an area in Azerbaijan that was once autonomous and has been controlled by Armenians since the 1990s. Russia swept in to enforce a ceasefire. 
Turkey encouraged Azerbaijan in its war aims, even sending Syrian mercenaries Turkey had recruited. The war included scenes of human rights abuses, including alleged beheading of Armenians and murder of Armenian prisoners of war. Azerbaijan rejected the claims of abuses, but videos appear to document them. Azerbaijan complained of Armenia firing missiles indiscriminately at Azeri cities. 
Azerbaijan has been a strategic partner of Israel and Israeli defense companies have sold the country drones and other defense products. Israel and Azerbaijan have had close relations. A documentary on Israel’s Uvda program claimed to show how Azerbaijan had successfully used Israeli drones to defeat Armenian air defenses. Azerbaijan has long celebrated its Israeli drones. Israeli relations with Armenia are strained.  
There is widespread outrage on social media over the photos of the exhibits. One video appears to show a pro-Azerbaijan journalist smacking the helmets as he speaks to the camera. Others show men in suits touring the facility and taking photos of the mannequins. The distorted faces of the mannequins make them appear hideous, purposely caricatured to dehumanize Armenians.
In Washington last September and October pro-Turkey lobbyists and western commentators who are pro-Turkey sought to characterize the war as being against Iran and Russia. Turkey had long tried to get favors from the Trump administration for its aggressive policies by pretending it was confronting Iran. Armenia, threatened by Turkey and Azerbaijan, has long had to seek help from Russia. Russia has sold Turkey S-400s and works with Turkey and Iran on Syria policy. 
It was unclear how destroying the lives of Armenians, shelling churches and celebrating over dead Armenians was a setback for Iran last year. The war was encouraged by Turkey to take place before the US elections because Ankara may have feared that if Trump lost its blank check for sending Syrian mercenaries to fight wars would be reduced. US President Joe Biden has sought to make human rights a key part of his foreign policy. Today Russia’s role has expanded in Nagorna-Karabakh.   


Tags Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by