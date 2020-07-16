Banksy's New Tube Artwork Removed

The London tube authorities have taken down the latest works by graffiti art Banksy, citing that the images that were inspired by coronavirus were unsuitable. The tube offered him to redo his work in a more appropriate location.
The authorities learned that the artwork belonged to the famous artist through an Instagram video, depicting a man, likely Banksy himself, in a white boiler suit holding what seems to be a disinfectant canister but containing paint instead. The transport authority expressed its appreciation for the sentiment conveyed by the pictures despite removing it.
In a move likely intended to draw attention to the life-saving measure of wearing masks in public, Banksy had sprayed an entire metro cart with pictures of rats in a variety of poses related to the effects of the virus, BBC reported.
#Coronavirus: Banksy sprays Tube with COVID-19 face mask message.The street artist was filmed stencilling a London Underground train with a message encouraging people to wear face coverings.More here: https://t.co/EaEPV5v1mz pic.twitter.com/uTmlbEC1Yp— SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 15, 2020
