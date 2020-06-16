The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Barbara Streisand makes George Floyd's daughter a Disney shareholder

Rapper Kanye West created a college savings plan to fully fund Gianna's college tuition when she turns 18.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 16, 2020 12:39
Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Popular singer Barbra Streisand made George Floyd's daughter a Disney shareholder, Floyd's daughter announced on Instagram, posting a picture of herself holding an official Disney certificate.
“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” she said in the post.

Six-year-old Gianna Floyd is the youngest child of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking a series of protests and riots across the country against racism and police brutality.
Streisand, along with many other notable public figures, has condemned the murder of Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes.
In an Instagram post on June 2, the singer posted a video of a moment of silence for George Floyd in Minneapolis the previous day.
“What happened to George is a modern-day lynching,” she said.

Speaking to British daily The Guardian, Streisand's representatives said that she sent Floyd the shares, along with two television specials, My Name is Barbra (1965) and Color Me Barbra (1966).
“I sent Gianna videos where I played a little girl in my first television special,” Streisand said, according to The Guardian, “singing kid songs, and my second special – a sequence with lots of baby animals.”
Streisand's representatives did not confirm to The Guardian how many shares were purchased for Floyd.
Disney's shares are currently valued at around $127 at the time of writing.
Other public figures have also stepped in to offer aid to the rest of the Floyd family. Rapper Kanye West created a college savings plan to fully fund Gianna's college tuition when she turns 18.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Gianna expressed her gratitude to the rapper.

“Thank you, Kanye, because of you, I will have a college education... Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family,” she said in the post.


