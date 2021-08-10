The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Barcelona make one final effort to keep Lionel Messi

According to ESPN Argentina, Barcelona president Joan Laporte has offered Messi a new, 90th minute contract.

By REUTERS, TAL SPUNGIN  
AUGUST 10, 2021 07:55
FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi (photo credit: REUTERS)
FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi
(photo credit: REUTERS)
FC Barcelona has made a last-ditch effort on Tuesday to keep soccer star Lionel Messi, who is set to leave the Spanish club after 21 years, ESPN Argentina reported.
French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Sunday that the Argentine is in negotiations with soccer giants Paris St Germain and will travel to the French capital in the following 24 hours.
However, Barcelona president Joan Laporte has offered Messi a new, 90th-minute contract and the six-time Ballon D'or (Golden Ball) winner is now considering his options, according to the reports.
Spanish media and Argentinian news outlet Olé have questioned the legitimacy of the report, with Spanish media suggesting the report is a PR stunt by president Laporte, who has come under scrutiny for allowing the Barcelona legend to leave.
In addition, a Barcelona member has filed complaints with a French court and the European Commission with the aim of blocking Lionel Messi's potential move to Paris St Germain, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday.
In the complaints, shared by the fan's lawyer Juan Branco, the Barca member says French football authorities have failed to enforce financial fair play (FFP) rules in order to help PSG become a force in European football.
FFP rules forbid top European soccer clubs from paying their playing squads an excessive share of their total revenues, according to the member's complaints, which also state that the transfer of 34-year-old Argentine Messi to PSG would breach the code.
The EU executive confirmed receipt of the complaint. "The Commission is assessing the complaint under its standard procedures," a spokesperson said.
PSG and France's professional soccer league LFP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


