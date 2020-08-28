The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Belarus will reciprocate if sanctions imposed, Lukashenko says

EU ministers are currently considering travel bans and asset freezes on up to 20 people responsible for a crackdown on demonstrators.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 28, 2020 15:47
A person waving a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus flashes a victory sign as people take part in a rally to protest against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 26, 2020 (photo credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO / REUTERS)
A person waving a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus flashes a victory sign as people take part in a rally to protest against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 26, 2020
(photo credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO / REUTERS)
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday threatened to retaliate with reciprocal measures if any sanctions were imposed against his country over an Aug. 9 presidential election which opponents say was rigged.
Speaking during a dairy factory visit in the country's east, Lukashenko threatened to cut off transit routes through the country and boycott Lithuanian ports if sanctions were imposed.
"I've instructed the government to submit a proposal on reorienting all trade flows from Lithuanian ports to other ones," Belta state news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying. "Let's see how they live with that."
Lukashenko, who is facing the biggest challenge of his 26-year-old rule, also ordered that half the army of the country of 9.5 million enter combat preparedness in response to what he said were threats from the West.
European Union foreign ministers on Thursday sought sanctions against Belarus to pressure Lukashenko into holding new elections. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and has persistently rejected the opposition's calls to hold a new vote.
German chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters she had tried to speak to Lukashenko by phone but he had declined. Speaking of a reserve police force which Russian President Vladimir Putin said had been created on Lukashenko's request, she said:
"I hope that such troops are not deployed."
"(Freedom to demonstrate, freedom of expression) have to be fought for there. The people must be allowed to do that themselves without interference from outside – from anywhere," Merkel added.
EU ministers are currently considering travel bans and asset freezes on up to 20 people responsible for a crackdown on demonstrators two weeks after an election they say was rigged.
It already has an arms embargo on Belarus but in 2015, in a bid to improve ties with Lukashenko, the bloc eased economic sanctions that had been in place in 2004.
However, Western powers are keen to balance sympathy for a nascent Belarusian pro-democracy movement with concern this could trigger a Russian-backed crackdown. Disruptions to energy supplies are also a fear.
Belarus is a conduit for Russian oil exports to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline. Energy supplies continue to flow smoothly, Polish oil and gas pipeline operators told Reuters.
A spokesman for the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has confirmed that Lithuania is continuing to work toward sanctions on Belarusian officials despite threats to boycott Lithuania's port in retaliation. The German Foreign minister Heiko Maas has also said that there will be gradual sanctions brought against Belarusian individuals, in a bid to increase pressure on Lukashenko to step down.


Tags sanctions revolution belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by