Berlin plans to ban pro-Iran, anitsemitic al-Quds rally in 2021

BERLIN - The State Minister of the Interior for the city-state of Berlin Andreas Geisel on Thursday said he will initiate a legal process to ban the annual Iranian regime-sponsored al-Quds rally in Berlin that calls for the destruction of Israel.According to a report in the Berlin Tagesspiegel paper, Geisel told Berlin’s parliament that he will invoke the new German law that outlawed Hezbollah’s activities to ban an attempt by Hezbollah and Iranian regime supporters to hold the al-Quds march in 2021. After the German federal government classified Hezbollah a terrorist organization in April, the organizers of al-Quds cancelled the May rally that has taken place each year in Berlin since 1996.Berlin has permitted the Iranian regime-sponsored demonstration to proceed each year since 1996. The current Berlin government and its Social Democratic party Mayor Michael Müller have faced criticism over the years for not seeking to legally ban the al-Quds march. Müller's administration said it would lose a legal battle to outlaw al-Quds. Critics say Müller should have tested the law to ban the rally. Al-Quds Day calls for the obliteration of the Jewish state and is attended by neo-Nazis, Hezbollah members and supporters, left-wing activists for the Palestinian terrorist organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions activists are also present at the protest.The al-Quds Day rally was called into global action in 1979 by the late Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.