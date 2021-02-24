Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday - report

Biden's administration has vowed to uncover the circumstances behind the If carried out as planned, the call will be Biden's first conversation as president with the Saudi king, according to Axios.Biden's administration has vowed to uncover the circumstances behind the murder of Khashoggi , a columnist for the Washington Post, in 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In January, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes pledged to declassify the intelligence report on the murder of Khashoggi and to present it to Congress.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage and was not seen again.

Reuters and Dima Abumaria contributed to this report.