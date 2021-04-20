The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden says praying for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial

By REUTERS  
APRIL 20, 2021 20:43
Hennepin County medical examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testifies on the tenth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 9, 2021 in this (photo credit: JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was praying for the "right verdict" in the murder trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd, as the jury met for a second day of deliberations.
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying Floyd during an arrest last May.
"I've come to know George's family," including Floyd's daughter and brothers, Biden told reporters. "I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they are feeling," he said, "and so I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called."
Biden said he would not have mentioned the call publicly if a family member had not made it public.
"They’re a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility, no matter what that verdict is. I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is - I think it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now, (would) not hear me say that."
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, pressed to explain Biden's comments, told reporters at her daily briefing that Biden was "certainly not looking to influence" the trial.
Psaki said Biden had spoken to the Floyd family on Monday and has been watching the trial closely. She said she expected Biden would have more to say once a verdict is announced, saying she would decline to provide additional analysis at this time.
"We're not going to get ahead of the verdict," she said.


