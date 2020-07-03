US soldier Vanessa Guillen allegedly killed by fellow servicemember

US Army Specialist (Spc.) Vanessa Guillen, 20, was allegedly killed the day she disappeared, April 22, by fellow service member Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, according to American media sources citing the Guillen family and the family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam. At the time of her death, Guillen was on duty in the armory room in Fort Hood, according to Army Times.“This heinous act caused her blood to be splashed all over the armory room,” Khawam said in the statement to Army Times. Khawam added that after allegedly murdering Guillen, Robinson connected his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, and asked her “to help him bury [Guillen’s] bloody body. At first they tried to set her on fire, but she wouldn’t burn. Then they dismembered this beautiful US soldier’s body with a machete.” Police were able to track down Robinson and when officers tried to make contact he “displayed a weapon and took his own life," BBC quoted Damon Phelps, of the US Army's Criminal Investigation Division as saying. Army Times also noted that “Guillen’s unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, has also opened an investigation into allegations brought forth by her family that she suffered from sexual harassment by a supervisor.” Khawam said that she was afraid to report because the harassment was coming from a superior and she did not want to be “blackballed” and feared “retaliation.”“We believe the person that killed her is that person that sexually harassed her,” said Khawam.However, the Army Criminal Investigation Division reportedly found no evidence of the allegations and says that Robinson and Guillen were co-workers.Aguilar faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, according to BBC, which added that she helped Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body. BBC also reported that Robinson admitted to killing Guillen with a hammer.