Boston rabbi who survived stabbing attack says survival was a miracle

He spoke in Hebrew to reports who gathered in his home, according to the Boston Globe , “If people want to see a miracle, they should look at me.”

“Because the same man tried to stab me tens of times, maybe even hundreds of times, over the course of seven or eight minutes.”

According to Rabbi Noginski, he ran from the man in an attempt to draw him away from the school after he realized it was a terror attack.

“He wanted the van, and I said to him, take the keys,” Noginski said. “I told him once, I told him twice, and it was documented on the Shaloh House cameras. He didn’t want the keys, he told me he wanted me to get into the van with the keys.”

With the help of his two older sons, Rabbi Noginski was able to walk to his synagogue for Shabbat service on Friday afternoon.

“Against darkness, against evil, the answer and the cure is goodness. It’s grace. It’s light. If you light a match in a dark room, that bit of light from a match eliminates all the darkness,” Noginski said.

“So my plan for the immediate future is to increase the amount of good that we do, to increase the Torah teaching that we do. To help more people. And that will help me heal, and help the entire environment around me.”

Khaled Awad , 24, was held without bail Friday at his arraignment pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society. He pleaded not guilty to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

“Every Jewish person in every place, we are told to be alert and careful,” Noginski said Sunday.

“We don’t have to be ashamed of being Jewish. We don’t have to hide our kippah, or the tzitzit we wear, or the clothes that show that we are Jewish. We need to be proud of the fact that we are Jewish, and The Holy One, blessed be He, will watch over us, like he watched over me.”