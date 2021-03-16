The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Britain to expand nuclear stockpile by over 40% as global threats rise

With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2021 14:37
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, UK, January 3, 2021 (photo credit: JEFF OVERS/BBC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Britain will grow its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday.
The country had previously been reducing its nuclear weapons stockpile, and in 2010, the government set a cap of 180 warheads for the mid-2020 period. Johnson has scrapped the earlier limit and announced the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.
Britain said in a security and defense review it faced risks from nuclear-armed states, emerging nuclear states and state-sponsored nuclear terrorism, and its nuclear deterrent was needed to guarantee its security and that of its allies.
"Some states are now significantly increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals," the government said in the review. "The increase in global competition, challenges to the international order, and proliferation of potentially disruptive technologies all pose a threat to strategic stability."
Britain also said it planned to replace its current nuclear warhead with a new one which would be able to operate throughout the lifespan of four new submarines being built and due to enter service in the early 2030s.
It will work with the United States to ensure the new warhead remains Trident-compatible.
With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.


Tags Nuclear Terrorism Britain
