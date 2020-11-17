British diplomat saved a student from drowning in China

A British diplomat in China became a local hero in the country after saving a student who fell into a river from drowning, N12 reported.After the student fell into the water and lost consciousness, and was carried by the river's current. The diplomat who witnessed the event leapt after her and managed to save her from drowning. "It was clear she was in trouble, and that she didn't know how to swim," said the diplomat Steven Ellison, 61, in an interview with BBC. "There was nothing else to do but to jump into the water,"
After another by passer threw to them a lifebuoy, Ellison pulled the woman towards him, and people around the two got them to solid ground."Thanks to Ellison's actions, the student was able to return to consciousness quickly," a local Chinese new outlet reported. Further reports stated that people who were present brought him to their house, offering him dry clothes as well food and drinks. They also gave him a painting of the ancient city of Zhongshan.
We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety. pic.twitter.com/OOgXqsK5oe— UK in China (@ukinchina) November 16, 2020
