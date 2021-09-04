British neo-Nazi guilty of plotting terrorist acts

An 18-year-old British neo-Nazi was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism for wanting to execute his Asian school friend, British media reported on Friday.

Matthew Cronjager, from Ingatestone, Essex, told the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in London, known as the Old Bailey, that he wanted to execute his friend after being told he had slept with white girls.

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson told jurors Cronjager gave "pretty close to a full admission of the offenses."

"He hated people of different color skin, he hated Jews, he hated Muslims, he hated people of different sexual orientation to his own," said the prosecutor.

Cronjager also plead guilty to disseminating terrorist publications on Telegram.

The British teenager, who is on the autistic spectrum, joined a fascist Telegram group called The British Hand, where he and like-minded people shared extremist views.

In the group, Cronjager allegedly discussed whether to manufacture a 3D printed gun or buy a conventional shotgun. According to the BBC, The neo-Nazi offered in November to set up a collective PayPal account to buy weapons for the Telegram group members.

An undercover police officer infiltrated the group and gathered evidence on Cronjager's terrorist plot. "I have found someone I want to execute," he wrote to the undercover police officer in December. "He’s a sand n*****r that f***ed a white girl. In fact, I think three of them."

When asked in court if that was the reason he plotted to kill the man he professed to be his friend "for ages," he claimed it wasn't his "main source of anger."

The main source was the " change in government legislation that I wasn't going to see people over Christmas," according to Cronjager's testimony. He said he planned to spend the holiday with his girlfriend and was "upset" when he couldn't, due to a last-minute decision by British ministers.

Police arrested Cronjager at his home in December after seizing material proving his commitment to "extreme right-wing causes." In court, he renounced his extremist views, claiming he was lonely and miserable.

Cronjager also claimed he never meant to do anything to his school friend as his attorney said that in reality, he was "nothing more than a keyboard warrior."

Cronjager was remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced in October.