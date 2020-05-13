British politicians call for economic steps against Israel on annexation

The United Kingdom should take action against Israeli economically by placing new limits on the preferential-trade agreement between the two countries, the British House of Lords' International Relations and Defense Committee said on Tuesday.It raised concerns over Israel’s pending plan to annex West Bank settlements, in a letter sent to the British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, the Rt Hon James Cleverly. The UK, however, is no longer bound by EU foreign policy. The Chair of the International Relations and Defense Committee, Baroness Anelay of St. John’s, asked Cleverly to confirm that the UK has not changed its position and that it still held to the status quo. This is support for a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines, unless both Israelis and Palestinians came to an alternative arrangement.Anelay also asked Cleverly what action the UK had planned to take to jump-start the peace process. Lastly she asked, “If Israel does proceed with its planned annexation, what would be the consequences for its preferential access to the UK market as set out in the UK-Israel trade and Partnership Agreement? How would the UK distinguish between the legal and illegal products in order to provide preferential access only for legal Israeli exports to the UK?”“The annexation of occupied territory is in violation of international law as set out in UN Security Council Resolutions,” the letter stated.The UK has been outspoken in its opposition to the plan and has stood alongside the most vocal European countries which have also condemned any such move.On Tuesday night, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borell told reporters that the 27-member states were divided on the matter and thus it was hard at this moment to take action.