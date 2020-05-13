The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

British politicians call for economic steps against Israel on annexation

“The annexation of occupied territory is in violation of international law as set out in UN Security Council Resolutions,” a House of Lords committee has said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 13, 2020 15:42
A general view at the House of Lords in London, Britain January 21, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL)
A general view at the House of Lords in London, Britain January 21, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL)
The United Kingdom should take action against Israeli economically by placing new limits on the preferential-trade agreement between the two countries, the British House of Lords' International Relations and Defense Committee said on Tuesday.
It raised concerns over Israel’s pending plan to annex West Bank settlements, in a letter sent to the British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, the Rt Hon James Cleverly.
“The annexation of occupied territory is in violation of international law as set out in UN Security Council Resolutions,” the letter stated.
The UK has been outspoken in its opposition to the plan and has stood alongside the most vocal European countries which have also condemned any such move.
On Tuesday night, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borell told reporters that the 27-member states were divided on the matter and thus it was hard at this moment to take action.
The UK, however, is no longer bound by EU foreign policy. The Chair of the International Relations and Defense Committee, Baroness Anelay of St. John’s, asked Cleverly to confirm that the UK has not changed its position and that it still held to the status quo. This is support for a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines, unless both Israelis and Palestinians came to an alternative arrangement.
Anelay also asked Cleverly what action the UK had planned to take to jump-start the peace process.
Lastly she asked, “If Israel does proceed with its planned annexation, what would be the consequences for its preferential access to the UK market as set out in the UK-Israel trade and Partnership Agreement? How would the UK distinguish between the legal and illegal products in order to provide preferential access only for legal Israeli exports to the UK?”


Tags israel and britain Britain Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by