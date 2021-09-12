The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

British teen from Cyprus gang-rape case discusses PTSD and repercussions

The British woman will appeal a conviction of fabrication and public mischief in the Cyprus case, in which she said Israeli youth gang-raped her, later this week.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 16:13
A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, January 7, 2020 (photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)
A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, January 7, 2020
(photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)
The woman who was convicted of fabrication and public mischief after saying she was gang-raped in Cyprus in 2019 spoke to the Daily Mail on Friday ahead of her appeal on Thursday, describing the effects the case has had on her as she has tried to continue with her life. The woman later said that she only agreed to walk back her allegations after Cypriot police officers pressured her to do so.
The story first made headlines in 2019 when she accused a group of 12 Israelis of gang-raping her. According to her, she had a "holiday romance" with one of the Israelis. They had sex one night in his hotel room when the rest of the group came in and took turns raping her while the first man held her down.
Three of the Israelis admitted to having intercourse with her, while others admitted to filming the scene, but the group maintained that everything was consensual.
After being interrogated by the Cypriot police, a statement was released, reportedly written by her, saying that she had lied. This led to the woman being charged with fabricating the rape and causing public mischief, and she sat in prison for five weeks, according to the Daily Mail.
The confession was taken after hours of interrogation without the presence of a lawyer. "She was there for almost seven hours without a lawyer, without her parents," said barrister Michael Polak who is helping the woman with the case. 
A forensic linguist later expressed his opinion that the statement was not written by the woman and was in fact the work of the police, the Daily Mail said in a report from 2020.
The trial was also a difficult affair, with the judge refusing to accept evidence of rape, constantly saying "this is not a rape trial" throughout, according to the BBC. 
"We will be arguing that the conviction is unsafe for a number of reasons, and we are hoping the Supreme Court will set aside the conviction," said Polak.
Protestors supporting a British woman found guilty of lying in a rape case in Cyprus, take part in a march in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)Protestors supporting a British woman found guilty of lying in a rape case in Cyprus, take part in a march in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
The case has had severe repercussions for the woman, who started a degree in economics last year. Being constantly recognized is difficult for her.
"It's just always there," she told the Daily Mail. "It's not even just at university. It can be when I'm out with friends, and someone will ask me something vague about Cyprus or being abroad." 
She has also had people approach her with nice gestures like hugging her, but while she appreciates the gesture, she finds it difficult. "It plays on your mind all night, and I'll just want to go home," she told the Daily Mail.
"I get really stressed over nothing, the smallest mundane thing, like what I'm going to eat if I cannot find anything. Rationally, I know it's obviously not that which is stressing me out, it's the other bigger things," she told the Daily Mail.
For the woman, her degree is a positive force in her life at this time. "I'm really enjoying my course," she told the Daily Mail. "When I'm writing essays, I live and breathe it. It's like an escape for me but in a positive way."
The appeal is set to take place on Thursday, and the woman is confident that the conviction will be overturned.
"I hope that justice is served," she told the Daily Mail. "It's bringing it all back again, definitely. It does make it feel like it is never going away. But I'm totally determined it will happen, 100 percent." If not [on Thursday], we will take it to the EU."
"We hope the Cypriot Supreme Court will make the right decision when we go there in a few weeks, and we hope we don't have to take it all the way up to the European Court of Human Rights," Polak told the BBC.
Cyprus has been consistently criticized for the mishandling of cases of sexual harassment, assault and rape, with victims walking clean in the past.


Tags rape cyprus PTSD
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by