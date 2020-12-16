Burj Khalifa in Dubai illuminated with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, participated in the launch of Wonder Woman 1984 by illuminating some footage from the movie across the structure.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter of the building shared a video in which the building is lit up with images and clips from the "Wonder Woman" trailer, days before the movie release in the United Arab Emirates.





Wonder Woman 1984

في السينمات يوم 17 ديسمبر! احجزوا تذاكركم الآن في

lights up in celebration of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas on December 17. Book your tickets now at #WW84 pic.twitter.com/7tiFbXkoPy برج خليفة يضيء احتفالاً بإطلاق فيلمWonder Woman 1984في السينمات يوم 17 ديسمبر! احجزوا تذاكركم الآن في #ريل_سينما #BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas on December 17. Book your tickets now at @reelcinemas December 15, 2020 "Burj Khalifa lights up in celebration of the release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' in cinemas on December 17. Book your tickets now! #WW84," the caption said.

The UAE is one of the few places that will see the highly-anticipated movie release this weekend. The UK is the second nation to release the DC film one week before the US premiere.

Gal Gadot, who plays the main character of the movie, shared the video on her official Instagram and said she is grateful for such a great honor.