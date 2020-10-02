The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Business as usual despite Trump's coronavirus infection

A white house official said Trump was feeling well, and that his doctors were optimistic about the turnout of his condition.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 16:49
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
The US Senate Judiciary Committee's plan to begin confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12 remain unchanged, despite President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test result, a Senate aide said on Friday.

Last week Trump said the dates were ultimately up to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. "Full steam ahead," the aide to Graham told Reuters Friday, when asked if the hearing schedule could change. 

The president "sounded good, sounded upbeat" and asked first about the Senate Republican's confirmation hearing plans for Barrett, said the aide.

Trump's announcement during a flag-festooned White House Rose Garden ceremony – with Barrett, 48, by his side and her seven children on hand – set off a scramble by Senate Republicans to confirm her as the president has requested before Election Day in 5-1/2 weeks, when he will be seeking a second term in office.

If confirmed by the Senate to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 on September 18, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the court and would push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3.

Also on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will go ahead with a trip to Asia next week despite of Trump testing positive for coronavirus. Pompeo made the remark to reporters after meeting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

Trump announced his and First Lady Melania Trump's positive tests on Twitter Friday morning, saying the two "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Melania Trump also wrote about the test on Twitter, saying, "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19."

According to the first lady, the two "are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The White House issued a new schedule for Trump's activities on Friday that did not include his planned trip to Florida. Trump has held regular rallies around the country to drum up enthusiasm for his candidacy against Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is ahead in national opinion polls.

A white house official said Trump was feeling well, and that his doctors were optimistic about the turnout of his condition. 

"The vice president can take the reins if he has to. The president of course will want to be very involved, and he will be. As you know, he does not like to sit still."

White House aide Carolina Hurley said on Twitter the president's daughter Ivanka Trump ang her husband, Middle East advisor Jared Kushner, tested negative for the virus.
 


Tags Donald Trump Melania Trump Mike Pompeo US Senate Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by