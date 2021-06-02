Can global investments rise after COVID-19?

Governments must play a role in reversing a 50% decrease in global investments during the period of the COVID-19 pending, Dubai Investment Development Agency CEO Fahad Al Gergawi said on Wednesday.

He spoke during the Global Investment Forum in Dubai, stating that governments need to work with the private sector and global players to reverse that downward trend and be prepared to make policy changes to support economic growth.

There must be an understanding of the post COVID-19 pandemic universe, Al Gergawi said.

Dubai Gold and Commodities CEO Exchange Les Male, CEO said global equity markets are already recovering from COVID-19.

Unbound founder and CEO Daniel Seal said that pandemics promote opportunity particularly when people want to explore new technologies. There is now an acceleration of such initiatives, he explained.

Veritas Ventures CEO and Founder Vera Futorjanski said that the Middle East is now becoming an attractive market for technology investment. She also gave a plug for an initiative in Dubai in which the government plans to go paperless.