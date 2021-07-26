The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Canada installs first indigenous governor general

This highlights the country's effort to reconcile with its colonial past.

By REUTERS  
JULY 26, 2021 20:09
Mary Simon sworn in as first indigenous governor general in Canada (photo credit: REUTERS)
Mary Simon sworn in as first indigenous governor general in Canada
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Canada installed an indigenous woman as its governor general on Monday, the first such person to hold the post, in an elaborate ceremony that spotlighted the country's effort to reconcile with its colonial past.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Mary Simon - a former journalist, ambassador, and Inuit community advocate - to serve as the representative in Canada of its head of state, Queen Elizabeth, earlier this month.
Simon is the first indigenous person to take on the role, created more than 400 years ago to represent the colonial power on North American soil. The change comes as Canada grapples with the legacy of its treatment of indigenous people.
"We need people like Ms. Simon because we need people who build bridges and bring us together," Trudeau said at the ceremony.
Since May, hundreds of unmarked graves of children have been discovered at former "residential schools," run for indigenous children forcibly separated from their families in what a Truth and Reconciliation Commission has called "cultural genocide."
"I have heard from Canadians who describe a renewed sense of possibility for our country and hope that I can bring people together," Simon, 73, said after being installed.
The ceremony, broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp also in Simon's native Inuktitut language, was scaled back and masks were worn due to COVID-19. A drummer accompanied her entry into the Senate where she took an oath.
The governor general performs functions such as swearing in governments and formally signing legislation, but is also the commander in chief of the military and can summon or dissolve Parliament.


Tags canada Justin Trudeau Queen Elizabeth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by