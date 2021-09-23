The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Canaries volcano blasts lava into the air as ash blankets area

Streams of black lava have advanced slowly westward since Sunday, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 11:06
A plume of smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma (photo credit: Borja Suarez/Reuters)
A plume of smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma
(photo credit: Borja Suarez/Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma shot lava into the air in loud bursts on Thursday morning while toxic ash blanketed the surrounding area.
For a fifth day, lava flowing down the slopes of the volcano engulfed houses, schools and banana plantations, although more slowly than in previous days.
"Everything that started on Sunday as something out of the ordinary, something beautiful to watch, turned into a tragedy the next day," said Nancy, who owns a local jewelry business. "I have many friends there, families who have lost everything. Our hearts are broken."
The lava has destroyed nearly 200 houses and forced thousands of people to flee.
Volcano has erupted in Iceland near Reykjavik (credit: REUTERS)Volcano has erupted in Iceland near Reykjavik (credit: REUTERS)
Property portal Idealista estimated the volcano had so far destroyed property worth around 87 million euros ($102 million).
Spanish banking associations offered to provide vacant properties held by banks to people who have lost their homes.
Local authorities have warned people to clean vegetables and clothes to avoid ingesting the toxic ash.
A cloud of sulfur dioxide is expected to move east in the coming hours over the rest of the Canary archipelago, the Iberian peninsula and the Mediterranean.


