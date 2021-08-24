The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Capitol rioter breaks pretrial release, asks to not be returned to jail

Douglas Jensen, 42, was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet, barely a month after his release. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2021 18:05
A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
A man from Iowa charged with taking part in the January 6 US Capitol insurrection has asked a judge not to send him back to jail, according to a report by USA Today via AP. 
Douglas Jensen, 42, was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet, barely a month after his release. 
Christopher Davis, Jensen's lawyer, wrote that Jensen concedes that he violated the terms of his release by accessing a website that features misinformation about COVID, vaccinations and the presidential election. 
"Mr. Jensen knew that this was not allowed and is prepared to accept the consequences of his actions," Davis wrote. 
He told US District Judge Timothy Kelly that Jensen had complied with all other terms and asked him to give Jensen a second chance. 
"His violation, though a serious misplacement of this court's trust, was not an action that in any way endangers the community," he said. "Mr. Jensen asks this court to accept his apology and allow him to remain in home incarceration, with a sanction, if this court deems such is appropriate."
Jensen spent six months in jail before being released in July. He told judges he had been tricked by QAnon conspiracy theories, that he "bought into a pack of lies" and had since experienced a "wake-up call." 
SUPPORTERS OF US President Donald Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)SUPPORTERS OF US President Donald Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
Jensen reportedly claimed the phone was his daughter's and admitted later he'd spent days watching the Cyber Symposium, organized by pillow manufacturer and Stop the Steal advocate Mike Lindell, which included speakers such as Steve Bannon. 
"Jensen managed to violate one of the most difficult-to-enforce conditions in the most egregious way imaginable," Assistant US Attorney Hava Mirell wrote. "He has proven that not even six months in jail will deter him."
"Jensen’s swift violation confirms what the Government and this Court suspected all along: that Jensen’s alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act; that his alleged epiphany inside the D.C. Jail was merely self-advocacy; and that, at the end of the day, Jensen will not abandon (QAnon)," Mirell wrote, according to the Des Moines Register. 


Tags United States Capitol Insurrection QAnon
