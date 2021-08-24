Capitol rioter breaks pretrial release, asks to not be returned to jail

Douglas Jensen, 42, was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet, barely a month after his release.

Christopher Davis, Jensen's lawyer, wrote that Jensen concedes that he violated the terms of his release by accessing a website that features misinformation about COVID, vaccinations and the presidential election.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"Mr. Jensen knew that this was not allowed and is prepared to accept the consequences of his actions," Davis wrote.

He told US District Judge Timothy Kelly that Jensen had complied with all other terms and asked him to give Jensen a second chance.

"His violation, though a serious misplacement of this court's trust, was not an action that in any way endangers the community," he said. "Mr. Jensen asks this court to accept his apology and allow him to remain in home incarceration, with a sanction, if this court deems such is appropriate."

Jensen spent six months in jail before being released in July. He told judges he had been tricked by QAnon conspiracy theories, that he "bought into a pack of lies" and had since experienced a "wake-up call."

SUPPORTERS OF US President Donald Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)

Jensen reportedly claimed the phone was his daughter's and admitted later he'd spent days watching the Cyber Symposium, organized by pillow manufacturer and Stop the Steal advocate Mike Lindell, which included speakers such as Steve Bannon.

"Jensen managed to violate one of the most difficult-to-enforce conditions in the most egregious way imaginable," Assistant US Attorney Hava Mirell wrote. "He has proven that not even six months in jail will deter him."