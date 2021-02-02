The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Who was Captain Tom, British war veteran who became famous overnight?

Here are some facts about Captain Tom, as he is known to the British public.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 18:31
Retired British Army Captain Moore walks to raise money for health workers (photo credit: REUTERS)
Retired British Army Captain Moore walks to raise money for health workers
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100.
Below are some facts about Captain Tom, as he is known to the British public.
WHO WAS CAPTAIN TOM?
Tom Moore was born on April 30, 1920 in Yorkshire, northern England.
In 1940 he was conscripted into the British army's Duke of Wellington's Regiment. After training in Britain, he served in India, Burma and Sumatra. He was demobilized after the war and pursued a career as a manager in the construction materials manufacturing industry.
WHY DID HE BECOME FAMOUS?
In April 2020, with Britain in its first national COVID-19 lockdown, Moore set out to raise 1,000 pounds ($1,400) for a charity supporting health workers by completing 100 lengths of his garden in time for his 100th birthday.
Footage of Moore doggedly walking up and down, leaning on his walking frame, captured the imagination of millions and made him a household name.
HOW MUCH DID HE RAISE?
By the time he completed his 100 lengths on April 16 he had raised more than 15 million pounds. The figure doubled to over 30 million pounds by the time he turned 100 on April 30. It was the Guinness World Record for the amount of money raised by an individual by walking.
WHAT WAS THE REACTION?
Captain Tom made headlines around the world and received plaudits from public figures including Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
On the day he completed his 100 lengths of the garden, he was given a guard of honor by troops from the First Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment, the successor to his wartime regiment.
On his 100th birthday, he was given an honorary promotion to the rank of colonel. Historic World War Two aircraft carried out a flypast above his home in the village of Marston Moretaine, north of London, followed by a separate flypast of modern Royal Air Force helicopters.
He received more than 125,000 birthday cards from well-wishers around the world.
A REMARKABLE YEAR
In April, he became the oldest person to top Britain's main music singles chart, featuring in a cover version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" with singer Michael Ball.
In July, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in a socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle. It was the 94-year-old monarch's first official engagement carried out in person since lockdown.
In September, Moore signed a deal to film a biopic and published an autobiography "Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day."
In October, he became one of the country's oldest podcasters with the launch of a series to tackle isolation among older people


Tags United Kingdom veterans Coronavirus fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's ties with Kosovo: What new opportunities await?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Gilad Sharon

Israel's political system favors the minority over the majority - opinion

 By GILAD SHARON

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by