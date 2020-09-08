China accuses India firing warning shots in border dispute

Chinese border guards took "countermeasures" to stabilize the situation, Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the military's western command theater, said in a statement published by the military's official news website early on Tuesday.

The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.

Both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, high altitude frontier running through the western Himalayas, though this agreement has not prevented casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in a clash in June, an incident that led to China and India deploying additional forces along the frontier.

"We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions...and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again," Zhang said in the statement.