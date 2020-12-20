China's influence in Belarus did not interfere with Russia's interests

For Belarus and Ukraine, relations with China have become very important in recent years, and China’s involvement, both economically and politically, with those two states has increased, a new study by the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) said.

Published on Wednesday, the study led by Ryhor Nizhnikau, a Senior Researcher Fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, explained that China has increased its influence in Belarus in recent years, but it has done so, against expectations, without challenging Russia's interests in the regions.

"Despite initial expectations China's growing influence in Belarus and elsewhere in the post-Soviet region did not lead to a crack in China-Russia-relations," said Nizhnikau. "Instead, Beijing respects what it perceives as Russia's 'red lines'."

"Belarus and Ukraine mean a lot to Russia but, although their relevance has increased, both states still occupy relatively low rungs in the hierarchy of China's partners. Hence, China should not be expected to risk a potential clash with Russia over these states," Nizhnikau, a Belarusian national himself, says.

However, according to the study, China’s political and economic presence is expected to grow in the region, which will, at some point, affect both Russia’s and the EU’s interests in the region.

Regarding the relations between the countries with China, China-Ukraine links are very different from China-Belarus ones, as the firsts are mainly about trade and have been flourishing in recent years as China became Ukraine’s main trade partner in 2019, while the seconds are primarily political, after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict when Belarus’s importance for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure project to connect Asia and Europe, significantly increased.

“The success of China’s BRI connections to Western Europe through Belarus and Ukraine depends on smooth cooperation with Russia. In its part, this certainly mitigates the conflictual potential associated with China’s influence in the region,” Nizhnikau said.

According to the study, China’s importance became particularly acute after Russia-Belarus relations deteriorated and Belarus-EU relations did not achieve a breakthrough. The new regional environment and domestic instabilities meant that the ruling Belarusian elite started to turn more often to China for support.