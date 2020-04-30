The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Chinese researchers find airborne coronavirus in Wuhan hospitals

"The potential for aerosol transmission is poorly understood," warned the scientists involved in the study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 30, 2020 06:30
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil (photo credit: REUTERS)
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Researchers in China have found genetic markers of the novel coronavirus in airborne droplets, which can remain in the air for over two hours, according to a new study published in the journal Nature.
This had previously been demonstrated in laboratory experiments, but the scientists were able to find tiny droplets in real-world conditions in two hospitals in Wuhan, China, according to The New York Times.
It is still unclear whether the virus in the droplets were infections, but droplets such as these, expelled by breathing and talking, can remain in the air and be inhaled by others.
"The potential for aerosol transmission is poorly understood," warned the scientists involved in the study.
Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, told the Times that the fact that these droplets can stay in the air for "at least two hours," "strongly suggests that there is potential for airborne transmission."
Scientists collected samples at Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University and at a makeshift temporary medical facility as well as in public areas, including a residential building and a supermarket.
Very little virus was detected in well ventilated areas, such as isolation wards or patient rooms, but elevated concentrations were found in less ventilated areas, such as small toilet areas.
Marr emphasized that this showed the importance of avoiding confined spaces.
Especially high concentrations of the virus were found in rooms where medical staff take off protective gear, which may mean that the virus particles on the gear could become airborne again, according to Bloomberg magazine.
The World Health Organization has downplayed the possibility of the coronavirus being spread through aerosols and, even with the findings from Wuhan, it is still unclear whether the airborne virus is able to replicate and infect people.
Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center also found coronavirus RNA in the air. The research is still being peer-reviewed, but found RNA in out-of-the-way locations, including under a bed and on window sills, which could suggest that small droplets are carried around rooms by air currents.
The researchers from Nebraska also did not determine whether the viruses were still infections, but expressed hope that more definitive statements could be made in the next week or so.
No viruses were detected in most public places studied in Wuhan, although some levels were detected in crowded areas outside of one of the hospitals and in the department stores. Marr calculated that it would take about 15 minutes for a person to breathe in one virus particle, according to the Times.
Room ventilation, open space, sanitization of protective gear and disinfection could reduce the concentration of coronavirus aerosol concentration, according to Vice.


Tags health China Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by