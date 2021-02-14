The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Cicadas to swarm the US for the first time since 2004

These cicadas belong to the Magicicada septendecim species, characterized by its broad orange stripes and patch of orange between their eye.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 03:29
A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)
A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)
Trillions of cicadas are set to return after last appearing back in 2004 in large numbers, Newsweek reported.
The cicadas are set to hit the following 15 states: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as Washington, DC.
The swarms of these insects can be quite dense, reaching up to 1.5 million per acre. In addition, they are also infamous for their loud mating calls, which, according to National Geographic, can be as loud or even louder than 100 decibels – which is louder than the sound of an approaching subway train.
Michael J. Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, said that they will not cause any long-term damage to trees, nor will they enter homes. He also reassured that the bugs cannot kidnap pets or small children.
Raupp told Newsweek that while the idea of that many insects may sound terrifying; he hopes that people will use the opportunity to see a biological phenomenon taking place near them.   
These cicadas largely belong to the Magicicada septendecim species, characterized by its broad orange stripes and patch of orange between their eye. Magicicada Cassini and Magicicada septendecula are included among them, who are distinguished by their black abdomens.
In 2020, scientists were concerned about Asian Giant Hornets, dubbed "murder hornets" by some researchers after they appeared in North America and were a risk to local bee populations. These hornets kill up to 50 people a year in Japan. These are the world's largest hornet, and are on average nearly two inches long, with a stinger a quarter of an inch long packed with a potent venom.


Tags United States nature cicadas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud alliance with Religious Zionist party is unholy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by