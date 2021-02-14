Cicadas to swarm the US for the first time since 2004

Trillions of cicadas are set to return after last appearing back in 2004 in large numbers, Newsweek reported.The cicadas are set to hit the following 15 states: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as Washington, DC.swarms of these insects can be quite dense, reaching up to 1.5 million per acre. In addition, they are also infamous for their loud mating calls, which, according to National Geographic, can be as loud or even louder than 100 decibels – which is louder than the sound of an approaching subway train.Michael J. Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, said that they will not cause any long-term damage to trees, nor will they enter homes. He also reassured that the bugs cannot kidnap pets or small children.Raupp told Newsweek that while the idea of that many insects may sound terrifying; he hopes that people will use the opportunity to see a biological phenomenon taking place near them. These cicadas largely belong to the Magicicada septendecim species, characterized by its broad orange stripes and patch of orange between their eye. Magicicada Cassini and Magicicada septendecula are included among them, who are distinguished by their black abdomens.In 2020, scientists were concerned about Asian Giant Hornets, dubbed "murder hornets" by some researchers after they appeared in North America and were a risk to local bee populations. These hornets kill up to 50 people a year in Japan. These are the world's largest hornet, and are on average nearly two inches long, with a stinger a quarter of an inch long packed with a potent venom.The