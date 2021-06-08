ProPublica has obtained and published on Tuesday a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House took unauthorized disclosures of Internal Revenue Service data very seriously, and the Treasury Department was referring the matter to law enforcement.
The data provides an unprecedented look inside the financial lives of America’s giants, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg, showing not only their income and taxes, but also their investments, stock trades, gambling winnings and even the results of audits, said the report. The released records by ProPublica show that America’s billionaires avail themselves of tax-avoidance strategies beyond the reach of ordinary people.
The confidential tax records obtained by ProPublica show that the ultrarich effectively sidestep the US tax system.
Psaki made the comment in response to a question about a report by ProPublica that cited tax returns of thousands of the wealthiest Americans, showing how they avoided paying income taxes.
Psaki said there was more to be done to ensure US companies and individuals pay their fair share of taxes.Reuters contributed to this report.