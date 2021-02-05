Corbyn’s brother detained for flyer equating COVID vaccines to Auschwitz

London police have detained the older brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in connection with a flyer that draws parallels between Britain’s COVID-19 response and the Holocaust.

Piers Corbyn, 73, was held Tuesday on suspicion of malicious communications and public nuisance, the Jewish Chronicle of London reported, citing police sources.

A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Bow, a village located 180 miles southwest of London, in connection with same flyer.

“Both men were taken to a south London police station. They have since been bailed to return on a date in early March,” a police spokesperson told the Chronicle.

The flyers show the entrance to the death camp with the words “ Vaccines are safe path to freedom.”

Contacted by the Jewish paper, Piers Corbyn said that the flyer’s main focus was COVID-19, not the Jewish genocide, and rejected any attempt to accuse him of antisemitism. He noted that he had been married for 22 years to a Jewish woman.

Both Corbyns, who have a history of promoting far-left causes, have been accused of antisemitism.

Jeremy Corbyn’s accusers — including the current British chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, and the rabbi’s late predecessor, Jonathan Sacks — alleged that he allowed classic anti-Semitism and variants involving Israel to proliferate in Labour’s ranks.

In 2016, Piers Corbyn dismissed those allegations as “absurd,” adding that “Zionists can’t cope with anyone supporting rights for Palestine.”