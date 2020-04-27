The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus crisis devastates north African economies

Oil revenue, tourism collapse

By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE  
APRIL 27, 2020 00:24
A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020. (photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
(photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
The novel coronavirus was late in arriving to North Africa but the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing rapidly.
According to official figures, Morocco has recorded 4,065 infections and 161 deaths from the novel coronavirus; Algeria 3,382 cases and 425 deaths; Tunisia 939 cases and 38 deaths; and Libya 61 cases and two deaths.
Hamid Goumrassa, an analyst and a journalist at the Algiers-based El Khabar newspaper, told The Media Line that despite the differences in the spread and effect of the virus among North African countries, Algeria and Morocco were similar in terms of the number infected. “In addition, the two countries have the highest number of deaths not only among North African countries but on the African continent,” he said.
Goumrassa explained that most infections were transmitted through Algerians who arrived from Europe, especially Spain and France, “who infected their relatives and surroundings, which contributed directly to spreading the virus.”
He pointed out that unlike Algerian and Libya, whose economies are almost entirely dependent on revenue from oil and natural gas exports, Tunisia and Morocco used to rely mainly on tourism. Both sectors have been devastated by the global pandemic.
“Since 2014, Algeria has been facing a crisis of a shortfall of financial resources due to the decrease in oil prices. Now that the prices have collapsed, the situation has become even more complex,” he said.
Goumrassa said the Algerian government was trying to reassure citizens that the situation was under control.
But, he added, “Financial experts were pessimistic even before the coronavirus crisis. I don’t think the government is capable of raising the [tax] burden on the economy; there’s a deficit. Algeria will face a genuinely unprecedented crisis.”
International medical experts had predicted that Chinese workers would transmit COVID-19 to Africa but they subsequently affirmed the diagnosed cases arrived via Europe. As a consequence, most African countries suspended flights and closed their borders.
In civil war-torn Libya, Ziad Dghem, a member of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (the so-called “Tobruk government” to which the Libyan National Army has declared loyalty) and founder of the Federal Movement in Libya, told The Media Line that the situation was not good at the political level, and certainly not on the security, living and economic levels, “especially with the crisis in oil prices that impacts enormously on a country like Libya, whose only economic resource is oil.”
However, Dghem indicated that the small population and large oil reserves would help the country weather the crisis.
“To a certain extent, Libyan authorities are controlling the situation in terms of the spread of the virus, as even in normal times the country isn’t a hub for travelers or tourists or a commercial center,” he continued. “Those countries which had constant trade and traveling traffic were affected the most in terms of the spread of COVID-19.”
Donia Bin Othman, a lawyer and political analyst, told The Media Line that Tunisians had been under home quarantine for more than a month. Since the beginning of the crisis, the government had focused on populations that were particularity vulnerable to the virus, and taken urgent decisions to subsidize small and medium-sized economic institutions.
“With regard to economic preparations, the prime minister announced social aid to about 900,000 families totaling an estimated at $50 million (145 million Tunisian dinars),” Bin Othman elaborated. “In addition, $100 million (290 million dinars) were allocated to institutions and unemployed people due to the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis.”
Moreover, she said that the state had pledged to provide 60,000 parcels of foodstuffs through the Tunisian Union for Social Security, to be delivered to homes between April 3 and the end of Ramadan.
“There is a great effort being made, and the most important thing is the digitization of work at the level of the Ministry of Social Affairs. There is no doubt that something positive has come out of this crisis: we were forced to work fast on digitization, and we must continue this after the crisis and generalize it at all levels,” Bin Othman said.
She added that such technology facilitated and simplified government procedures, bringing services closer to the citizen and helping to reduce corruption and frustrate corrupt people. “The more we reduce the number of people who intervene at the administrative level, the more we reduce opportunities for bribery,” Bin Othman said.
The COVID-19 crisis highlighted the importance of public health and of the public sector in general, and how important it was to invest more in these sectors and in reforms, she said.
“This crisis must lead to the emergence of a new world that is more concerned about the environment and our planet, as well as people who work to develop renewable energies and redefine the state, power and morals in society, and social policies,” Bin Othman said.
For more stories, go to themedialine.org


Tags africa economy Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Andrea Stricker COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand? By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by