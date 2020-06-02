The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus guidelines could add 2 hours of pre-departure time to flights

New UN guidelines for airports and airlines will see passenger waiting times increase to ensure social distancing rules are kept.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 2, 2020 18:50
PASSENGERS WEARING masks push trolleys yesterday at the departures terminal at Ben-Gurion Airport. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
PASSENGERS WEARING masks push trolleys yesterday at the departures terminal at Ben-Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
New global guidelines featuring physical distancing to restart aviation safely during the coronavirus pandemic could add up to two hours of pre-departure time for passengers at some airports during peak hours, the head of an international airports' group said on Tuesday.
"A large airport with low volume, they should not need much more time for the passenger to come to the airport to keep the physical distancing," Angela Gittens, director general of Airports Council International (ACI), told reporters.
"At a smaller airport or an airport that has peaking, I would say that it is going to be another hour or even two hours."
A United Nations aviation agency-led task force has published guidance for airlines, airports and countries to achieve a uniform approach to flying safely during the coronavirus pandemic, although it stopped short of providing specific requirements for the hard hit industry’s recovery.
The guidance, which was adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) governing council on Monday, includes having travelers wear masks, and stand at least a meter apart at airports.
The guidelines, backed by industry, address the current hodgepodge of rules put in place during the coronavirus pandemic that make flying different in almost every country.
Aviation experts have said that a common set of safety practices will be instrumental in restoring passengers' confidence.
"The guidelines need to be in place quickly," said Alexandre de Juniac, director of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said during a virtual press conference.
Philippe Bertoux, ICAO's representative from France who headed the task force, said members would continue to meet and propose changes as the pandemic evolves.
"There will be a follow up," Bertoux said.
"The current guidance is a living document that will evolve."


Tags airline company aviation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The gov't can fight coronavirus without violating rights of citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN
Shmuley Boteach A prayer for my late father: Eulogy for Yoav Botach By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
3 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
4 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by