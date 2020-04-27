The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus keeps Asia's mosques deserted during Ramadan

Health experts have warned that the rapid spread of the coronavirus in poor, densely populated parts of South Asia could easily overwhelm weak public health systems.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 27, 2020 08:57
A Muslim devotee recites the Koran at the Star Mosque during Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 26, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN)
A Muslim devotee recites the Koran at the Star Mosque during Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 26, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN)
It is a Ramadan like never before for Muslims across Asia as mosques that would normally be packed for prayers are deserted and in some places locked up as governments enforced measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
At Indonesia's main Istiqlal mosque, the biggest in Southeast Asia, the call to evening Maghib prayers and a message asking people to pray at home echo in the empty hall - a stark contrast to last year when thousands thronged in to pray.
Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, has confirmed 8,882 cases of the coronavirus and at least 743 people have died.
In Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, the gates of the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Jame Mosque were padlocked.
In the Pakistani city of Karachi, police patrolled outside the Faizan-e-Madina, one of the city's biggest mosques, to stop worshipers from gathering and no one was performing Taraweeh, a special prayer during Ramadan.
Pakistan has reported more than 11,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 237 deaths.
In India, only five worshipers joined an evening prayer on the first day of Ramadan in New Delhi's imposing Jama Masjid as the call to prayers drifted out over the deserted courtyard.
Last year, worshipers spilled onto the ornate front terrace of the red-brick 17th century mosque.
India has reported 26,496 cases of the coronavirus and 824 deaths.
Health experts have warned that the rapid spread of the coronavirus in poor, densely populated parts of South Asia - home to a fifth of the world's population - could easily overwhelm weak public health systems.


Tags Muslims asia ramadan Coronavirus
