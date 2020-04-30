Costco requiring all guests and employees to wear face coverings in store

Costco wholesalers nationwide will be requiring all shoppers and employees to wear face coverings, encapsulating the nose and mouth, at all times while present in the store - effective May 4.Children under the age of two will not be required to follow these instructions, nor will those unable to wear a face covering due underlying medical conditions. "The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," Costco wrote on their website. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."In addition to the face covering requirements, Costco has enacted special operating hours for club members aged 60 or older, or those with disabilities. Those store hours will be from 9am-10am, also effective May 4 - the pharmacy will be open, but the food court will be closed.There will also be priority access for healthcare workers and first responders. Those who present to Costco staff a membership card and "official identification of their role" will be permitted to move to the front of the line to enter the warehouse.In light of the recent strings of panic-buying attached to fears surrounding the coronavirus spread, Costco has implemented limits on certain essential items. Additionally, Costco will not be accepting the returns of toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice or disinfecting spray. Reusable bags are still permitted for use within stores nationwide, however, customers will be instructed to pack the bags themselves to limit employee exposure.With regards to social distancing, "Costco is following CDC recommendations to minimize risk to our members and our employees. We respectfully ask our members to use social distancing guidelines while shopping in our warehouses by allowing at least 6 feet of space between each person."To allow more space for social distancing, services in areas such as the hearing aid, optical, floral and jewelry departments will be reduced.