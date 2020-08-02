The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Couple arrested for hate crime after yelling 'white power', using Nazi salute

The victims filed a hate crime/vandalism report with police the following day, July 23, and on July 24, police had obtained arrest warrants for both of the suspects.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 2, 2020 10:13
Man gives Nazi salute (photo credit: REUTERS)
Man gives Nazi salute
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A California couple has been arrested on hate crime and vandalism charges after they were seen in a widely shared video spouting off white supremacist rhetoric in the direction of a Black man and his girlfriend, according to the Torrance Police Department.
The suspects, Gregory Howell of Carson and Rachel Howell of Seal Beach, were videotaped on July 22 approaching the Black man and his girlfriend at a red light in Torrance after stopping their truck in front of the victims' car.
In the video, the woman, Rachel, could be seen approaching the passenger side of the victims' vehicle, throwing up two middle fingers while yelling "only white lives matter" in the direction of the couple - with her husband, Gregory, on the driver's side - in a deadpan and eerily fashion - saying "white power" before proceeding to throw up a grim Nazi salute just feet away.
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by @ izzeee.e on

"The male suspect then got a shovel and hit the victim's car as the victim drove away," the police statement added. "The victim later determined the female suspect damaged the driver's side mirror."
The victims filed a hate crime/vandalism report with police the following day, July 23, and on July 24, police had obtained arrest warrants for both of the suspects. On July 31, both suspects had been tracked down and arrested.
They were released the same day on bail, according to NBC News.
KTLA local news identified the female responsible for taking the video - one of the victims - as Itzel Lopez.
"That's crazy, the sh*t we have to go through in 2020," Lopez says in the video.
“We were just in shock," Lopez told KTLA, according to NBC. "We didn’t know what was going on. Never in my life did I think I was going to experience this. It’s actually really scary. They don’t even know you and they’re willing to hurt you.”


Tags vandalism hate crime black lives matter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by