The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

COVID-19 pandemic could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report

The report cited findings that suggest that even past severe influenza pandemic viruses, such as the Spanish Flu, were less infectious than the novel coronavirus

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 1, 2020 09:38
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar (photo credit: REUTERS/DANISH ISMAIL)
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
(photo credit: REUTERS/DANISH ISMAIL)
The novel coronavirus could affect the world in a series of waves for the next year to two years and may even come back in the fall in a wave stronger than the current one, according to a new report by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP).
While some have expressed hope that the novel coronavirus could diminish in the summer, the report stressed that, of eight major pandemics since the early 1700s, no clear seasonal pattern emerged for most. Seven of the pandemic viruses disappeared without significant human intervention, but then returned in a second substantial peak about six months later. Some pandemics showed smaller waves of cases over the course of two years after the first wave. Only one pandemic, in 1968, followed the traditional, influenza-like season pattern. In some areas, especially in Europe, mortality associated with the pandemic was higher in the second year.
The CIDRAP report posited that a number of key points from the epidemiology of past influenza pandemics could provide insight into the current coronavirus outbreak. First, the pandemic will likely last 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity generally develops. 60% to 70% of the population may need to be immune in order to reach a high enough threshold of herd immunity in order to stop the pandemic. The WHO warned last week that only 2%-3% of the global population appear to have been infected.
The duration of immunity to natural infection is also still unknown. It could be anywhere from a few months to several years. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection. A vaccine could affect the course of the pandemic, but a vaccine will likely not be available until at least 2021 and could be delayed by unexpected challenges, according to the report.
"The idea that this is going to be done soon defies microbiology,” said Mike Osterholm, the director of CIDRAP, to CNN. The report, written by Osterholm, Dr. Kristine A. Moore, Dr. Marc Lipsitch, and John M. Barry, urged governments to inform citizens that the pandemic will “not be over soon” and that they should be prepared for possible periodic resurgences of the virus over the next two years.
The CIDRAP report suggests three possible scenarios that could occur in the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first scenario would see the current wave of the pandemic followed by a series of repetitive smaller waves over a one to two year period, gradually diminishing in 2021. The waves may vary geographically and depend on mitigation measures. These waves could require the periodic reinstitution of measures such as lockdowns and social distancing regulations.
The second scenario sees the current wave followed by an even larger wave in the fall or winter of this year and one or more smaller subsequent waves next year. This would require lockdowns and social distancing measures to be reinstituted in the fall in an attempt to drive down the spread of the virus and prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed. This is similar to what occurred in the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic and the 1957-58 pandemic.
The third scenario sees the current wave of the pandemic followed by ongoing transmission and case occurrence, but without a clear wave pattern. This has not been seen in past influenza pandemics, but could occur with COVID-19. This would likely not require the reinstitution of social distancing measures, but cases and deaths will continue.
The CIDRAP report stressed that no matter which scenario actually occurs, governments must be prepared for at least another 18 to 24 months of “significant COVID-19 activity,” adding that it was likely that eventually the virus will fall into a seasonal pattern with diminished severity over time.
The report advised governments to plan for the “worst-case scenario (Scenario 2), including no vaccine availability or herd immunity.” CIDRAP recommended that officials develop “concrete plans” to deal with peaks of the virus, including triggers to reinstitute social distancing measures.
Lipsitch warned against current efforts by states to lift restrictions. "I think it's an experiment. It's an experiment that likely will cost lives, especially in places that do it without careful controls to try to figure out when to try to slow things down again," said Lipsitch to CNN, adding that some of these states have more new infections than when restrictions were imposed. "It is hard to even understand the rationale."
The CIDRAP report compared the current coronavirus pandemic to past influenza outbreaks, stressing that SARS-CoV-2 cannot be compared to SARS or MERS as these two viruses behaved in “substantially different” ways than the current coronavirus outbreak and that influenza pandemics are more comparable.
Both SARS-CoV-2 and pandemic influenza virus are viruses to which the global population has little to no pre-existing immunity. They both are predominantly spread through breathing in large droplets, but also by smaller aerosols. Asymptomatic transmission can occur with both viruses as well.
There are a few differences between the novel coronavirus and pandemic influenza virus. 
The average incubation period for influenza is about two days. The average incubation for COVID-19 is five days, which means that COVID-19 could move more silently in different populations before being detected. Public health officials currently estimate that 25% of all COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and this percentage could rise as better serologic studies are conducted. In comparison, the average percentage of asymptomatic influenza cases stands at about 16%, according to one review. SARS-CoV-2 may also be able to spread more before the onset of symptoms than influenza, according to the CIDRAP report.
The report explained that one way to quantify the transmissibility of the coronavirus is to use the basic reproductive number (R0), meaning the number of new infections that result from a single infected person in a wholly susceptible population. The R0 can vary depending on a number of factors, including social distancing measures, lockdowns, behavior and contacts. An R0 below 1 means that an outbreak is shrinking instead of expanding, as each infected person is infecting less than 1 other person.
Immunity achieved by natural infection or vaccination can influence the effective reproductive number (RE), which is similar to the R0 but doesn’t depend on having a fully susceptible population. Immunity can diminish or end an outbreak by bringing the RE below 1.
The R0 can change for each person, depending on natural variability in viral shedding and the behavior and contacts of a person, among other factors. There may also be “super-spreaders” of SARS-CoV-2, as there were in the MERS and SARS outbreaks. The R0 at the beginning of the outbreak in China was estimated at 2.0 to 2.5.
The R0 for pandemic influenza has varied but have consistently been estimated around or below 2, which may suggest that even past severe influenza pandemic viruses have been less transmissible than the novel coronavirus, according to the CIDRAP report. Even the highest median RO associated with the Spanish Influenza pandemic was only about 1.8, lower than that of the novel coronavirus.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak lockdown coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by