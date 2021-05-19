Crowd gathers for pro-Israel rally in Helsinki under COVID restrictions

Some 100 people gathered in Helsinki this week to demonstrate in support of Israel as Operation Guardians of the Walls stretched into its second week. The gathering took place under what organizers called "strict COVID-19 restrictions" meaning that only 100 people were in attendance. Some 9 speakers spoke at the event in support of Israel. Among the speakers were Finnish Member of Parliament Antero Laukken, and former parliament member and minister Limmo Sasi.Organizers said that a pro-Palestinian protest that was held simultaneously drew a larger crowd due to the fact that they did not adhere to Finland's coronavirus regulations. The demonstration was featured on the main channel, TV1's news.