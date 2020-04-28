CUFI to hold its annual conference online in light of COVID-19

WASHINGTON – Christians United for Israel (CUFI) announced that in light of COVID-19, it would hold its annual meeting online. The event was set to take place in Washington from June 28 to June 30. The online event will happen on the same dates, CUFI announced.“We have said from the very beginning of this pandemic that the safety and well-being of our members, staff, and the community at large is our top priority. By holding our summit virtually, we will ensure the health and safety of all participants, and still ensure our members hear directly from top leaders and experts on the issues that matter to CUFI,” CUFI founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee said in a statement. “Like the rest of the country, we must adapt to the present circumstances while still moving forward. This virtual summit is unprecedented, but we are up to the challenge. I have every confidence that this will be our finest hour and that we will still be able to deliver our strong, unwavering pro-Israel message to our elected officials,” Hagee added.CUFI co-Executive Director Shari Dollinger said that the virtual summit would include a digital advocacy effort aimed at advancing specific pro-Israel policies.