The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Cyprus asks Israel for COVID-19 vaccines

A diplomatic source said that Anastasiades called Netanyahu to consult with him on how to carry out a vaccination program in light of Israel’s success with its own program.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 9, 2021 22:43
FROM LEFT, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend last week’s signing in Athens. (photo credit: REUTERS)
FROM LEFT, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend last week’s signing in Athens.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Cyprus has asked Israel and other neighboring countries for a supplementary number of COVID vaccines.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told the country’s daily Greek newspaper Politis that he asked for the vaccines last week during a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who told Anastasiades that the request would be considered in consultation with experts.
The Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday that “Netanyahu spoke with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who congratulated him on the vaccines operation; the two discussed possible bilateral cooperation on the issue.”
A diplomatic source said that Anastasiades called Netanyahu to consult with him on how to carry out a vaccination program in light of Israel’s success with its own program.
The source added that a number of countries have sought Israel’s advice on inoculation programs, including Germany, Britain, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Denmark, Australia, Romania, Croatia and others.
The PMO on Friday said that Netanyahu had also spoken with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, “who congratulated the prime minister on the success of the vaccine operation in Israel. They discussed possible cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.”
The PMO said Netanyahu also had a conversation on the matter with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen, and that the two discussed “the fight against the coronavirus also in light of the spread of the various mutations of the virus,” with Fredriksen wanting to learn from Israel’s experience.
Cyprus is scheduled to enter its second lockdown on Sunday. While it began inoculating its citizens two weeks ago, it has not had the same success as Israel, which has the highest vaccination rate per capita worldwide.
The number of citizens vaccinated in real numbers is also high, with Israel coming in third worldwide. Only the United States and China have inoculated more people.
    


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu austria cyprus Vaccinations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by