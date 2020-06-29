Danon to UNSC: 'extend the Iran arms embargo beyond October deadline'

Danon urged the Security Council in his statement "to act swiftly and with great resolve to respond to the Iranian regimes' violations, by using all means necessary to extend the arms embargo on Iran beyond the current October deadline."

He highlighted Iran's violations, including transfers of "illicit arms to its proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and recently even to Libya." This weaponry, which is "freely transported throughout the Middle East and used by armed militias and terrorist groups, poses a strategic threat not only to Israel, but to the entire region," his statement reads.

He also mentioned the terrorist activity of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and noted that the Islamic Republic transferred thousands of rockets to Hezbullah, “in violation of not only Security Council Resolution 2231, but also of UNSCRs 1701 and 1559."

"This project, taking place on Lebanese soil, exploits the local population by using local civilians as human shield to conceal its illicit activities, thereby not only contravening multiple Security Council resolutions, but also violating international law," Danon's statement reads. "Through its Quds Force, Iran does not stop at the mere illicit transfer of arms to Hezbollah, but also contributes to the development of Hezbollah's self-production capabilities," the Israeli Ambassador said in his statement. He added that Iran transfers to Hezbollah advanced technologies, provides expertise and know-how in order to develop upgraded missiles and deadlier rockets of increased range, accuracy and sophistication.