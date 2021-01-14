Since rise in COVID vaccine approvals, dark net offers rise 400%

The number of advertisements for coronavirus vaccines on the dark net has risen by 400% since December, according to cyber intelligence company Check Point Research. The company found that there were over 340 advertisements from those offering to sell vaccinations. Check Point attributed some of the increase in offers to recent approvals of vaccinations and the global vaccine campaign that has left many eager to be vaccinated and reluctant to wait to receive the vaccine from their countries' governments. Many sellers are advertising name brand vaccinations or not specifying the brand of the vaccine, whereas before approvals of many vaccines, sellers were generally offering vaccines "made in China," according to Check Point Research. Check Point emphasized that there is no way to confirm the authenticity of offers made on the dark net and that further doubt is cast on the authenticity of many of the offers because sellers are only accepting payment in bitcoin. Check Point Research attempted to make a purchase of a vaccine in order to gain further insight into these offers and test the trustworthiness of the dark net transactions. Check Point sent payment in the form of bitcoin to a seller they found on the dark net, and after receiving a message from the seller that the vaccine had been shipped, did not hear from the seller again and did not receive a vaccine. The seller's Telegram account was deleted a few days later. The price of vaccines on the dark net, previously around $250, has doubled and some vendors quadrupled the price, asking for $1,000 per vaccine. Some vendors are offering the vaccine in bulk, offering amounts in the tens of thousands of vaccines.Check Point Research recommended that the public refrain from attempting to purchase coronavirus vaccines on the dark web saying that the likely outcome of such a purchase is no more than a smaller bank account for those attempting the purchase.