Diplomat at Myanmar Embassy in TLV resigns following Junta's crackdown

Kaung Htet, a senior diplomat from Second Secretary at the Myanmar Embassy in Tel Aviv resigned on Friday, protesting the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in his country.Kaung Htet, a senior diplomat from Myanmar , wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that "given the current situation in Myanmar, I am no longer able to represent [the] illegitimate military group at the international level, in my right conscience."

"I condemn, in the strongest terms, the violent crackdown and the use of lethal force against the peaceful protestors and unarmed civilians including those staying in their homes," Htet added.

He noted that he has decided to join the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) "and stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar."