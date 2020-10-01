The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Discussion paper concludes Sturgis rally caused spread of coronavirus

The controversial paper gave a “ballpark estimate” that 19% of new cases in the US between August 2 and September 2 were a result of the rally.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 15:17
An IZA Economic Institute Discussion paper suggests that  the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in August caused the spread of coronavirus locally and in home counties of non-local attendees. According to the paper, “the spread of the virus due to the event was large.”
The paper concluded that the rally generated substantial public health costs estimated at several billion dollars The paper gave a “ballpark estimate” that 19% of new cases in the US between August 2 and September 2 were a result of the rally.
The study further estimated that the Sturgis event caused an increase from 6.3 coronavirus cases per 1,000 to 6.9 cases per 1,000 in Meade County, where Sturgis is located, and an increase from 3.6 to 3.9 cases per 1000 in South Dakota.
The report also found that following the rally, counties with large numbers of people who attended saw a 10.7% increase in coronavirus cases relative to counties with no detected event attendees.
The study found that states with strict coronavirus policies were able to mitigate potential Sturgis rally infections.
The study set out to examine the rally as a potential superspreader event for the coronavirus. Researchers identified the rally as a potential superspreader event because the event was prolonged, included individuals packed in close proximity to one another, drew a large non-local population, and had “low compliance with recommended infection countermeasures such as the use of masks.”
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said that the paper is “fiction,” and an epidemiologist for South Dakota’s Department of health said that the paper does not correlate with data inside the state and the paper has not been peer reviewed, according to Keloland Media.
Math Professor from SDSU’s data science department Kurt Cogswell told Keloland Media that the paper is “directionally correct in terms of no spread to some.”
Cogswell went on to say that the paper used the best data available and is a typical economic analysis in which available data is combined with assumptions in order to produce the report’s conclusions.
Cogswell said that IZA researchers were “very clear about their data,” and “very clear about their assumptions.”
The study itself states that “IZA Discussion Papers often represent preliminary work and are circulated to encourage discussion. Citation of such a paper should account for its provisional nature. A revised version may be available directly from the author.”


