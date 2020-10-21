The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Disneyland to remain shuttered for 'while' due to coronavirus regulations

Theme parks with a capacity of more than 15,000 visitors must wait to resume business until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 02:02
Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tests positive to coronavirus (photo credit: REUTERS)
Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tests positive to coronavirus
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Officials in California, home to Walt Disney Co's Disneyland, on Tuesday pushed the reopening of large theme parks months down the road, drawing outrage from the industry, which predicted the loss of thousands more jobs.
California Health Secretary Mark Ghaly said theme parks with a capacity of more than 15,000 visitors must wait to resume business until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread.
Under California's four-tier scheme, the lowest tier means daily cases of the coronavirus must number less than one per 100,000.
The decision affects not just Disneyland but Comcast Corp's Universal Studios, Legoland and Knott's Berry Farm, which all closed down in mid-March.
"These State guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future," Ken Potrock, the Disneyland resort's president, said in a statement.
Kurt Stocks, president of Legoland California, said the state's actions so far "have cost tens of thousands of jobs across the industry, and today’s announcement will all but confirm that thousands more will be lost."
Disneyland is the only Disney park that remains closed amid the pandemic. The company has reopened resorts in Florida, China, Hong Kong and Tokyo with attendance limits and other safeguards.
Ghaly acknowledged that a reopening date for Disneyland, in Orange County, could be far off. Most Southern California counties are stuck in the top two tiers.
"I don't know when Orange County will enter the yellow (minimal) tier," Ghaly told a news briefing. "We do believe that it is possible. It will require a lot of work, a lot of vigilance," he said, citing strict social distancing, testing and mask use by the general public.
The delay follows months of appeals by Disney executives for the parks to reopen. Disney said in September it was laying off 28,000 employees from its theme parks, and laid part of the blame on California's unwillingness to allow the parks to reopen.
Karen Irwin, president of Universal Studios, said in a statement that the California decision meant the park in Hollywood would be unlikely to reopen until well into 2021.
The California Attractions and Parks Association called the directive a "Keep Theme Parks Closed Indefinitely" plan that would lead to more job losses.
Ghaly announced on Tuesday less restrictive guidelines for smaller theme parks, which will be allowed to open at 25% reduced capacity once the counties in which they are located reach the "moderate" spread level.
He said health officials were concerned about the potential for random mixing at larger theme parks that draw visitors from many areas of the country and have indoor attractions and eating facilities.


Tags California Disney Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The scourge of domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by