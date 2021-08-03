The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Dominican Republic snaps Israel dream in strange 7-6 victory

In a sign of both the hard-fought nature of the game and the spirit of the Olympics, both teams lined up for hugs and handshakes a few minutes after one grieved while the other rejoiced.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 3, 2021 17:47
IT WAS a rough day for Team Israel in the Olympic baseball tournament, as the blue-and-white fell 11-1 to South Korea ahead of today's duel with Dominican Republic. (photo credit: JORGE SILVA / REUTERS)
IT WAS a rough day for Team Israel in the Olympic baseball tournament, as the blue-and-white fell 11-1 to South Korea ahead of today’s duel with Dominican Republic.
(photo credit: JORGE SILVA / REUTERS)
The Dominican Republic guaranteed itself a shot at no less than playing for baseball's Olympic bronze medal after eliminating Israel with a 7-6 win on Tuesday that featured a balk, a rare bunt double, three huge blasts and a highlight reel behind-the-back basket catch.
In the end, the team representing one of the world's most baseball-loving nations beat a thrown-together squad aspiring to drum up some semblance of interest in the sport back home.
In a sign of both the hard-fought nature of the game and the spirit of the Olympics, both teams lined up for hugs and handshakes a few minutes after one grieved while the other rejoiced, and rival former Major Leaguers snapped photos together to recall the night.
"They displayed and showed a lot of grit and courage," Dominican Republic's hero of the game Jose Bautista said of the Israel squad. "They were down late, hit a crucial home run and put us against the wall."
Bautista said he and his teammates felt the unusual post-game embrace "was warranted in this type of tournament and because of the effort they showed."
Between them, the sides committed three costly errors, stifled at least four potential rallies with failed attempts at aggressive base running, and repeatedly pierced an empty stadium with profanities directed at the plate umpire's balls-and-strikes calls.
The strange game appeared to take its final turn when Israel's ex-big leaguer Danny Valencia struck an eighth-inning two-run homer - his tournament-leading third - to grab a 6-5 lead. While rounding the bases, he turned toward his dugout and twice yelled "let's go!" to his celebrating teammates.
But Dominican Republic - spurred on by a team official defying the stadium's noisemaker ban by scraping a merengue instrument known as a guira - would not let it end there.
Johan Mieses catapulted a home run meters shy of literally exiting the stadium to tie the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth. A single to left by former Toronto Blue Jays star Bautista later in the inning drove home the game-winning run.
Three games over the next two days among the remaining four teams will decide who will compete for which medals.
Dominican Republic next faces the United States on Wednesday with the loser heading to Saturday's bronze-medal game.
The winner of that contest takes on the losing side of Japan versus South Korea for a final chance at entering the gold-medal game instead of being relegated to the bronze match-up.  


Tags Israel olympics baseball
