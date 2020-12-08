Dubai holding company signs on to promote Israel's Levant

Zurich Capital, a large holding and financing company in Dubai, and Israeli holding company Levant Group 107 signed an agreement to promote Levant's innovative trading system, after a marathon of meetings was held between the two bodies in Dubai last week. The agreement was signed by Zurich Capital CEO Dr. Fahd El Merhavi, and Group 107 CEO and owner Eddie Katz. Group 107 chief technology officer and founding partner Guy Amar was present at the signing ceremony as well. In the contract, Zurich Capital guarantees the promotion of Levant to banks and capital market entities in Dubai and the region. Levant Group 107 develops and promotes revolutionary AI technology in the field of capital market investments, enabling banks, investment companies and traders from all over the world to produce an accessible trading platform, which is customized for all their customers without the need to write code. The company makes trading accessible to any bank account holder, identifies risk in advance, and provides an efficient, quick, and digital service for trading in the capital market. The agreement between the two companies would not be possible without the Abraham Accords, a historic peace deal that was brokered by President Donald Trump between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The UAE became the third Arab country, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, to sign a peace treaty with Israel.Additionally, an Israeli delegation headed to the UAE for BEYOND BUSINESS, the first official business conference between the two countries, which included 400 leaders in the Israeli and Emirati hi-tech sectors. Evidently, these business partnerships are the first of many between the two countries since they made peace.