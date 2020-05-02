Earthquake strikes Greece, felt in Israel

The quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. Latest reports from the EMSC say that earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, though previous reports had varying numbers.Greece is in an earthquake-prone zone and tremors are common. There were no reports of casualties or damage, police, the fire brigade and civil protection authorities said.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.

The quake originated 17 km below sea level, and a regional tsunami warning was put out to areas within a 40 km range from the center of the quake origin, which applies to the shores of Greece, as well as certain shores in Turkey and Egypt.

After the earthquake occurred, many Israelis reported that they felt the tremors in various areas of the country, especially in coastal communities.