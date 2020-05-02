The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Earthquake strikes Greece, felt in Israel

After the earthquake occurred, many Israelis reported that they felt the tremors in various areas of the country, especially in coastal communities.

By REUTERS, MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 2, 2020 19:19
Earthquake (photo credit: REUTERS)
Earthquake
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. Latest reports from the EMSC say that earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, though previous reports had varying numbers. 
Greece is in an earthquake-prone zone and tremors are common. There were no reports of casualties or damage, police, the fire brigade and civil protection authorities said.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.

The quake originated 17 km below sea level, and a regional tsunami warning was put out to areas within a 40 km range from the center of the quake origin, which applies to the shores of Greece, as well as certain shores in Turkey and Egypt. 
After the earthquake occurred, many Israelis reported that they felt the tremors in various areas of the country, especially in coastal communities.
About a month ago an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 that originated in Jordan was felt near Eilat.
Three months ago an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was felt in the northern parts of Israel, and the Geodynamic Institute in Israel later reported that it occurred about 9 km southwest of the northern city of Tirat Carmel.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


