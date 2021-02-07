The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Elbit Systems awarded $82 Million contract, NL protection systems

The company was also awarded a major contract to supply armored personnel carriers to a country in Asia.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 15:53
COPAS system installed on a CV90 armored combat vehicle (photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)
COPAS system installed on a CV90 armored combat vehicle
(photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)
Elbit Systems said on Sunday that it was awarded an approximately $82 million contract from BAE Systems Hägglunds to supply the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA) with Active Protection Systems (APS) and electro-optical commander sights.
According to the company, the contract will be performed over a period of four and a half years.
It added that under the contract and as part of the modernization program led by BAE Systems Hägglunds, Elbit will equip CV90 armored combat vehicles of the RNLA with Iron Fist APS and Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sights (COAPS).
Iron Fist is a lightweight system that uses optical sensors, tracking radars, launchers, and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance, with negligible residual penetration. COAPS is a modular dual-axis stabilized sight that facilitates fire control computation and long-range target acquisition in day and night, in both stationary and mobile situations.
Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems, said in response to the announcement that the company is “pleased with the opportunity to cooperate with BAE Systems Hägglunds and to support this important modernization program of the RNLA.”  
Also on Sunday, Elbit said that that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $46 million to supply VBTP 6X6 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the army of a country in Asia-Pacific.
It added that the contract will be performed over a three-year period.
According to a press release, Elbit will supply the VBTP 6X6 wheeled APCs that were developed by Iveco Defence Vehicles in cooperation with the Brazilian Army.
The VBTP 6X6 APCs will be equipped with Elbit’s turrets and a range of the company’s subsystems including electric drive and stabilization systems, fire control systems, TORCH-XTM battle management systems, E-LynXTM software-defined radio systems, gunner and commander sights as well as life support systems, Elbit said.
In response to the signing of this contract, Vered said that his company welcomes the continuous co-operation with Iveco, “particularly with our capacity to contribute to the export efforts of the Brazilian defense industry.
“We believe that our strong portfolio of subsystems positions us advantageously to lead procurement programs of armored vehicles, especially as the missions they are tasked with becoming more diverse and increasingly networked,” he said.



