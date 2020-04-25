The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Eminem hooks Detroit healthcare workers up with some 'Mom's Spaghetti'

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 25, 2020 03:34
Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Detroit-based rapper Eminem delivered some of his famous "Mom's Spaghetti" to Michigan healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The branded "Mom's Spaghetti" is a play off the song "Lose Yourself," which Eminem made famous in his semi-autobiographical film "8 Mile," winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003. The idiom has used heavily in memes across the internet since 2010, and apparently its use has even drawn the attention of Eminem himself - so much so, that he decided to brand it.
Medical workers at the Henry Ford Health Care System thanked Eminem for their hearty helping of "Mom's Spaghetti" branded with the Shady Records logo, the rapper's record label named after his alter-ego Slim Shady, on Thursday.
"Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, Eminem," Henry Ford Health Care System said in a tweet, offering a tip of the hat to the Oscar-winning song.
Detroit Medical Center staff also reported receiving their portions of the meme-induced spaghetti brand.
"Thank you Union Joints for the generous donation of meals to support our staff. They served one of their specialties, also a favorite of Eminem, titled 'Mom’s Spaghetti,'” the Detroit Medical Center said on Twitter. "We offer our heartfelt thanks and are grateful for the support. #DetroitStrong #ACommunityBuiltOnCare."
Thursday's initiative was organized by the Marshall Mathers Foundation, alongside Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints. Marshall Mathers is Eminem's legal name.
Eminem launched his "Mom's Spaghetti" brand with Union Joints back in 2017, when the artist launched a pop-up restaurant in Detroit offering "Mom's Spaghetti" for and "s'ghetti" (cheese, tomato sauce and bread) sandwiches to the public for a limited time. He also offered the branded food at a pop-up stand at Coachella in 2018.


